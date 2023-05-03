AP People sustain injury after Telangana roadways bus collides with truck in NTR district

Several people sustained injuries after a Telangana roadways bus collided with a truck on the National Highway in Jaggaiahpet mandal of NTR district on May 03. Soon after the incident local police and people launched a rescue operation. Injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. The accident took place while the bus was en route from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.