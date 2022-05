AP: MLA P Satish's house set on fire amid protest against Konaseema district’s renaming

Massive clashes between the civilians and police erupted here in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on May 24 against renaming the district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Protestors blocked the main road and set MLA Ponnada Satish's house on fire. Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd in the district.