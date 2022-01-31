AP: Minor girl commits suicide in Vijayawada over alleged sexual harassment by TDP leader

In a shocking incident, a juvenile girl allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor after being sexually harassed by a representative of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In a suicide note, victim wrote that she is ending her life due to sexual harassment by Vinod Jain, who resides in the same building. “We are searching for the accused Vinod Jain, who is an activist of some prominent political party in Andhra Pradesh. He also contested the 37th division as Corporator in the recent past election,” said West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao. “The accused Vinod Jain booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” he added.