AP: JP Nadda offers prayers at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on June 07 offered prayers at Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He is on a 2-day visit to Andhra Pradesh.
