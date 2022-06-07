Search icon
AP: JP Nadda offers prayers at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on June 07 offered prayers at Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He is on a 2-day visit to Andhra Pradesh.

