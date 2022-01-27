AP: Hindu Vahini activists detained in Guntur for trying to unfurl tricolour at Jinnah Tower

Hindu Vahini activists tried to unfurl the national flag on Jinnah Tower in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Republic Day. Police detained few members of Hindu Vahini and shifted them to local Police Station. Speaking to ANI, Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez said, “Police have taken 15-20 activists into custody and shifted them to a local Police Station. They will be released later today.” Jinnah Tower is named after the father of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.