AP: FM Buggana Rajendranath performs special Pooja ahead of Budget Session

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath performed a special Pooja at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat office in Amaravati on March 16. Buggana Rajendranath placed the Budget copies at Swami's portrait. Special Chief Secretary of the Finance Department SS Rawat and Secretary of the Finance Department KVV Satyanarayana were present during the prayer. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the Andhra Pradesh Budget at 10 am in the Assembly.