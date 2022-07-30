Search icon
AP: Fire incident reported at Hyundai Service Centre in Vijayawada

A fire incident was reported at Hyundai Service Centre on MG Road in Vijayawada on July 29. Locals made attempts to douse the flames. More details are awaited.

