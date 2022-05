AP: Cylone Asani destroys crops in Eluru

Cyclone Asani lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh. It has affected the farmers in Eluru. Crops were destroyed due to heavy downpour and strong winds caused by the cyclone. As per IMD, Cyclone Asani has weakened into a depression on May 12. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at a few places over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal as well.