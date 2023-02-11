AP Constable aspirants announce siege at CM office after getting failed in exam

On February 11, the applicants who failed the Andhra Pradesh Constable written exam called for a siege at the office of the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. To pass the written exam, the students are asking for a five percent increase in their final grade. Police in heavy numbers were deployed on routes leading towards the office and residence of the Chief Minister.