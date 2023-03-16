AP: CM YS Jagan pays floral tribute to Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tribute to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat in Amravati on March 16. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were also present.Meanwhile, YSRCP celebrated the birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu at the Party central office by paying tributes to the freedom fighter. Assembly Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, Former Minister V Srinivasa Rao, MLA M Giridhar, YSRCP leader Lella Appi Reddy and other party leaders were present on the occasion.