Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

AP: CM YS Jagan pays floral tribute to Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tribute to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat in Amravati on March 16. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were also present.Meanwhile, YSRCP celebrated the birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu at the Party central office by paying tributes to the freedom fighter. Assembly Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, Former Minister V Srinivasa Rao, MLA M Giridhar, YSRCP leader Lella Appi Reddy and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.