AP: CM Reddy lays foundation stone for World’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 17 laid foundation stone for Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project in Kurnool district. It is the largest integrated renewable energy storage power project in the world. The Project is located at Gummitham Tanda Brahmanapalli village in Orvakallu in Kurnool district. The Project aimed at generating 5,230 MWs of electricity.