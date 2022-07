AP: CM Jagan Reddy pays homage to his father Dr YSR Reddy in Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy - former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and his father at YSR Ghat in Kadapa district on July 08. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a two-day visit to the Kadapa district. SR Ghat