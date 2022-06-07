AP CM Jagan Reddy chairs review meeting on ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha’ Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 06 held a review meeting on the progress of work related to the ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha’ Scheme. The Chief Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to complete the Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) on time. He also asked officials to open 51 Sub-registrar offices in Villages and Wards.