AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy bids farewell to outgoing Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bid a heartwarming farewell to the outgoing Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Feb 21. Biswabhusan Harichandan has been recently appointed as the new Governor of Chhattisgarh. Former Supreme Court judge, S. Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.