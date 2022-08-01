Anyone using gun should be dealt with gun: TN Governor on India’s internal security

While addressing an event on India’s internal security, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on July 31 said that India should follow a zero tolerance policy for violence, on top of that he said anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. “Zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. No negotiation with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country. No talks with any armed group in last 8 years, if only for surrender,” he added.