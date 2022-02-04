Anyone in Congress shouldn't talk about political decency: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 03, criticised Rahul Gandhi’s comment on political decency. While speaking to media, Biswa said that anyone in Congress shouldn’t talk about political decency. “Anyone in Congress shouldn't talk about political decency. It's a feudal system. He (Rahul Gandhi) himself is a feudal lord. Rahul Gandhi should not talk about political decency but should talk about feudalism as he represents the feudalism culture,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.