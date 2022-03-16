Any violence during and after elections is decimation of democratic values: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on March 16, while commenting on student leader Anish Khan’s death said that any violence, be it during or post-election, is the decimation of democratic values. “During and post-Elections, if there is any violence, it is the decimation of democratic values. Once I am back in Kolkata, I hope to be briefed by Chief Secretary and DGP about the death of 2 Corporators and student leader Anish Khan,” said the Governor.