हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Anushka Sharma's hilarious birthday post for Virat Kohli is winning hearts
Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday. On the celebratory occasion, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma shared goofy pictures of the cricketer.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Popular Stories
More
Shweta Tiwari looks sexy in pink ruffle dress, netizens says 'miss universe bhi fail hai'
Tulsi vivah 2022: Significance, date, time, puja vidhi
UGC NET Result 2022 to release TODAY at nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check details
Northern Railways restore old platform ticket prices in THESE cities, check how much it costs now
Satna, MP: How Instagram's US office saved life of girl in India
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbi...
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Kno...
6 Times Urfi Javed set interne...
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 dead...
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to av...
Speed Reads
More
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
Satna, MP: How Instagram's US office saved life of girl in India
Optical illusion: How many faces are there in THIS image?
Chennai building collapse: Death toll rises to 2 after portion of 100-year-old building collapses on Mint Street
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases first list of 43 candidates, check all names
Most Watched
More
India vs Australia: KL Rahul opens up on Pant vs Karthik deb...
UP: 6 persons arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri Da...
DNA | RBI to launch digital currency...
Watch: Viral video of Kerala Bride walking on road full of p...
Times when PM Narendra Modi won hearts, earned people's fait...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall