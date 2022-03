Anurag Thakur takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav over EVM statement

Following Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s startling claim about EVM being tampered in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, on March 08 said that Akhilesh Ji will call EVM unfaithful on the day results are declared. “Akhilesh Ji understood during polls that people aren't serious about Samajwadi Party. On March 10, he will say EVM bewafa hai,” said Anurag Thakur.