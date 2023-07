Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur on July 29 took a strong stance against the ongoing visit of a delegation of MPs from 21 different parties to Manipur. The delegation, united under the opposition alliance INDIA, seeks to address the rising communal tensions and violence that have gripped the region.

