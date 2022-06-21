Anurag Thakur slams Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai over his remark on PM Modi

Following the Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai’s statement on Prime Minister, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on June 20 said that the Congress leader should apologise to PM Narendra Modi and to the nation. “Seeing PM Modi’s increasing popularity and his work for the welfare of the poor, the Congress leader has given such a statement in anger and panic. He should apologise to the nation and PM Modi,” he said.