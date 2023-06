Anurag Thakur seeks blessings at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Modi govt completing 9 years

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur visited Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir in Mumbai on June 01 and offered prayers. “PM Modi’s government has completed a marvellous nine years and I have come to seek blessings here. The nation is growing under PM Modi’s leadership. The world has hope in India,” he said while talking to the media persons.