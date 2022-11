Anurag Thakur reminisces good work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Union Minister Anurag Thakur reminisced the good work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the closing ceremony of the ‘Clean India 2.0’ program at IISER. Anurag Thakur said, “He not only got India its independence but strengthened the country by uniting over 550 princely states after independence.”