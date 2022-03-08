Anurag Thakur praises PM Modi for initiatives to bring back Indians from Ukraine

Union Minister of Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing all facilities to bring back Indian Nationals stranded from war-torn Ukraine. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided all facilities in bringing back stranded students, he talked to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Union Ministers too went to neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation process,” said Anurag Thakur.