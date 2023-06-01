Anurag Thakur meets renowned architect Shashi Prabhu in Mumbai

Amid his Mumbai visit in Maharashtra, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met architect Shashi Prabhu on June 01. The Sports Minister was seen deep in conversations with Prabhu. The Union Minister is on a 2-day visit to Mumbai, with an aim to influence several constituencies in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.