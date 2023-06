Anurag Thakur meets ace classical singer Padmaja Phenany Joglekar in Mumbai

During his Mumbai visit in Maharashtra, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the ace classical singer Padmaja Phenany Joglekar on June 01. The two had a delightful interaction with each other. Turning into a nightingale, Joglekar also sang a few lines during the meeting with Thakur. The Union Minister is on a 2-day visit to Mumbai, with an aim to influence several constituencies in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.