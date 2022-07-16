Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Anurag Thakur launches promo series of 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on July 15 launched the promo of a new serial 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha' in New Delhi. This serial is going to be telecast on Doordarshan from August 14 2022. The 75-episode serial will highlight the contribution of the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. Addressing the event, Thakur said, "Swaraj's promo is a glimpse of Swaraj's imagination at the time of freedom struggle. This story is going to present heroic saga through facts.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.