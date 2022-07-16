Anurag Thakur launches promo series of 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on July 15 launched the promo of a new serial 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha' in New Delhi. This serial is going to be telecast on Doordarshan from August 14 2022. The 75-episode serial will highlight the contribution of the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. Addressing the event, Thakur said, "Swaraj's promo is a glimpse of Swaraj's imagination at the time of freedom struggle. This story is going to present heroic saga through facts.”