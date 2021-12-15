Anurag Thakur launches Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on December 15 launched Khelo India U21 Women’s Hockey League at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. MoS (Sports) Nisith Pramanik and President of Indian Olympic Association Narinder Dhruv Batra were also present at the event.“If leagues are established across the country before participation in big events, it helps athletes to play around the year. I congratulate Hockey India & SAI for giving an opportunity to young women hockey players. There'll be a cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs,” said Thakur.