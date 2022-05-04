Anurag Thakur lauds Karnataka govt for successful organisation of ‘Khelo India’ University Games

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on May 03 extended his gratitude towards Karnataka government and Jain University for the successful organisation of ‘Khelo India’ University games. “I want to thank Karnataka government and Jain University for the successful organisation of ‘Khelo India’ University games. 208 universities and around 3,900 players participated in ‘Khelo India’ University games, which is a huge number,” he said. “In this edition, 2 national records and 76 earlier Khelo India University games records were broken. PM Modi’s vision of promoting sports through Khelo India is giving results. In the coming years, it is going to be a much bigger event,” he added.