Anurag Thakur lauds India’s position on Ukraine war

Amid 2nd G20 meeting in Bengaluru, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on February 22 lauded India’s position on Ukraine war. Anurag Thakur said, “I would like to reiterate what PM Modi had said that today’s era is not of war. Diplomacy and dialogue are the way forward. This explains India’s position on Ukraine war.”The 2nd G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting was inaugurated in Bengaluru by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The meeting is scheduled from February 22 to February 25.