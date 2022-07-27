Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Anurag Thakur: Is Gandhi family above the rule of land

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affair Anurag Thakur hit back at Congress over the nationwide protests against ED probe of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on July 27. The Minister asked if the Gandhi family was above the law of land and cannot be questioned on corruption. Anurag Thakur said, “Don’t the Congress CMs have any work to do? Incidents of rape, murder are being reported from Congress-ruled states, but their CMs are camping in Delhi instead of maintaining law and order in their respective states.” “This shows the fear of the party. They are protesting to save the family and the party from the investigation of scams the family and their party has done. They are trying to fool the public. But it doesn’t really matter. Haven’t probes happened on other parties before? Has anyone behaved the way Congress is behaving? Is Congress above the law of land?” he said. “Congress has always attacked the democracy. Now the question is whether the Gandhi family and Congress is above the law of land and they can’t be questioned. Chori bhi aur sinajori bhi. They will support corruption too and protest too,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.