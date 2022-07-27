Anurag Thakur: Is Gandhi family above the rule of land

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affair Anurag Thakur hit back at Congress over the nationwide protests against ED probe of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on July 27. The Minister asked if the Gandhi family was above the law of land and cannot be questioned on corruption. Anurag Thakur said, “Don’t the Congress CMs have any work to do? Incidents of rape, murder are being reported from Congress-ruled states, but their CMs are camping in Delhi instead of maintaining law and order in their respective states.” “This shows the fear of the party. They are protesting to save the family and the party from the investigation of scams the family and their party has done. They are trying to fool the public. But it doesn’t really matter. Haven’t probes happened on other parties before? Has anyone behaved the way Congress is behaving? Is Congress above the law of land?” he said. “Congress has always attacked the democracy. Now the question is whether the Gandhi family and Congress is above the law of land and they can’t be questioned. Chori bhi aur sinajori bhi. They will support corruption too and protest too,” he added.