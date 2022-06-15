Anurag Thakur hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘maha jumla’ remark

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on June 14 took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter termed the Centre’s announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half as ‘maha jumla’ and said that the party is busy with other issues instead of welcoming the announcement. While talking to ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “All Ministries and Departments have been instructed to fill 10 lakh posts in the Government of India. We have started taking meetings so this may be done at the earliest. All ministers will soon complete this process in their respective ministries.” “I think Rahul Gandhi will welcome the decision of the central government to fill 10 lakh posts in various departments. Instead of welcoming them, they are busy with other issues, so they are not able to express their happiness on this decision,” he added.