Anurag Thakur directs strict action against accused of Saharanpur incident

Following the videos of food made for girl kabaddi players, competing in a state competition, lying inside a toilet went viral on social media, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 20 directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. “I've directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. I have also directed that the contractor be blacklisted for the future,” said the Union Minister.