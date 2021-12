Anurag Thakur criticises Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on PM Modi’s Varanasi visit

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on December 14 criticised Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on PM Modi’s Varanasi visit.While addressing the media persons, he said, “The language used by Akhilesh Yadav shows his mindset. It also shows the level of anxiety prevalent in Samajwadi Party. It is unfortunate and not expected from a former chief minister.”