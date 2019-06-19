{"id":"2762557","source":"DNA","title":"Anti-Pak protests held in London against police brutality in Muzaffarabad","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"A massive protest was organised by the Kashmiri diaspora outside Pakistan High Commission in London demanding justice against the police brutality against activists in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). \r

The protestors shouted slogans against Islamabad and Prime Minister of PoK, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, and President Masood Khan. On June 16, the police arrested at least 60 protestors and manhandled activists who were protesting in Muzaffarabad city in PoK. ","summary":"A massive protest was organised by the Kashmiri diaspora outside Pakistan High Commission in London demanding justice against the police brutality against activists in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). \r

