Anti-national elements circulating fake news rumours of Panisagar violence Tripura IGP

Tripura Inspector General of Police (Administration) Saurabh Tripathi on October 28 said that fake photos and videos are being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements."Fake news and rumours are being spread regarding yesterday's incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms. Some anti-national and disturbing elements are spreading fake news in connection with the incident that took place at North Tripura district using Facebook and Twitter as mediums," he said.