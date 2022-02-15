Anti-land grabbing protests sweep through Gilgit Baltistan; people demand immediate rollback

These words of renowned activist Baba Jan are not merely an expression of anger but a reflection of the current state of people of illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan who are losing their land and property to Pakistani businessmen. Thanks to arbitrary laws, these businessmen, who allegedly have close links with the army establishment, are acquiring land at throwaway prices. The poor have just not been able to open his mouth. People however got united and carried out massive protests in Gilgit Baltistan and parts of Pakistan demanding the government to pull the plug on indiscriminate land grabbing in the region. They shouted slogans against Islamabad’s policies, accusing it of indulging in a nefarious design of driving out natives from the region to alter the demographic status quo.