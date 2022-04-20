Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri to begin soon

Two-day anti-encroachment drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area will begin on April 20. NDMC had requested Delhi Police to deploy 400 security forces to maintain law and order during removal drive. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to North MCD saying that illegal encroachments on government property by ‘anti-social elements’ (accused) of 'Shobha Yatra' incident in Jahangirpuri should be vacated.