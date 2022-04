Anti-encroachment drive begins at Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area

Two-day anti-encroachment drive which was announced by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) underway on April 20 at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. Jahangirpuri is the same area where clashes broke out during ‘Shobha Yatra’ on April 16. The anti-encroachment drive will conclude on April 21.