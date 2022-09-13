Anti-CAA plea hearing on Oct 31 Where does the case stand

The Supreme Court fixed the hearing in 220 petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019 on October 31 and said it will refer the case to a three-judge Bench. While a lot has been said and debated about the act over the course of three years, since it was passed in 2019, here’s taking a look at where the case stands.