Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Another targeted killing in Kashmir: Hindu school teacher shot dead in Kulgam

In yet another incident of targeted attacks on minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, a Hindu school teacher was shot at by terrorists in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.