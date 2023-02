Another targeted killing in J&K: Kashmiri Pandit working as armed guard killed in Pulwama

In another targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.The terrorists fired upon the man, identified as Sanjay Sharma working as an armed guard in his village. Sharma worked as a bank security guard and was killed by suspected terrorists in the Achan area. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.