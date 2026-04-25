Anna Hazare Blames AAP For Raghav Chadha And 6 MPs Exit From Party | Raghav Chadha News

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INDIA
Social activist Anna Hazare has broken his silence on the massive political crisis within the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that the mass resignation of seven Rajya Sabha MPs is the "fault of AAP's leadership." In a direct critique of his former associate Arvind Kejriwal, the veteran activist remarked that high-profile leaders like Raghav Chadha and others would not have left the party if it had remained on the "right path." Hazare emphasized that in a democracy, every person has the right to choose their direction, but noted that the party has clearly strayed from the founding principles of the anti-corruption movement. The activist’s comments come as a stinging blow to AAP, which is currently reeling from a major rebellion. Anna Hazare pointed out that there must be serious underlying reasons for seven out of ten Rajya Sabha MPs to break away and merge with the BJP. He suggested that instead of blaming external forces, the party leadership needs to introspect on why its most prominent faces are alleging that the organization has become "corrupt and compromised." This intervention by Hazare brings the narrative back to the 2011 India Against Corruption movement, highlighting the widening chasm between the party's origins and its current state.