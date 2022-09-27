Ankita Bhandari murder accused misbehaved verbally abused with girls Former Vanantara resort employee

A former employee of Vanantara resort informed that the accused did misbehave and verbally abused with the girls. She said, “I joined Vanantara resort, Rishikesh in May but I left my job in July. Ankit Gupta (accused) and Pulkit Arya (main accused) misbehaved and verbally abused with girls. They used to bring girls and VIPs came there too.”