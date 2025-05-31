Ankita Bhandari Case Emotional Parents Demand Death Penalty For Killers | Ankita Bhandari Murder

Ankita Bhandari Case: Emotional Parents Demand Death Penalty For Killers | Ankita Bhandari Murder As Kotdwar Court gears up to deliver the verdict in the Ankita Bhandari murder case today (May 30), her parents made an emotional appeal for justice. Ankita’s mother Soni Devi urged the public to support them and join them at the court to boost their morale. Her father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, demanded the death sentence for the accused, warning of public outrage if justice is denied. He also questioned the government's promises and urged for strict punishment based on the resort employees' statements.