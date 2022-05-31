Search icon
Ankita Agarwal secures AIR 2 in UPSC Civil Services Result 2021

Ankita Agarwal secured an All India Rank 2 in UPSC Civil Services 2021. She said that UPSC aspirants should be very clear about their motivation as it will push them on difficult days.

