Ankit Saxena, who was brutally murdered in Feb 2018 last year by his Muslim girlfriend's family who did not approve their the inter-religious love affair. Ankit's father, Yashpal Saxena has expressed his disappointment at Delhi govt for not keeping up the promises about financial assistance. Yashpal said, "we have yet not received any compensation. We repeatedly reminded the Delhi government, but they did not pay heed to it.

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-ankit-saxena-murder-case-family-awaits-compensation-from-delhi-govt-2759885","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835261-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1206AnkitSaxenaMurderCase02.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560345628","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 11:05 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 06:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759885"}