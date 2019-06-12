{"id":"2759912","source":"DNA","title":"Animals hit by water scarcity in MP’s Damoh ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Animals are dying due to water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh area. Earlier people from several villages of Damoh district had demanded ponds in every village as the district was facing severe water crisis. While speaking to ANI, a local of Harrai village in Damoh said, “Animals in the area are dying due to water scarcity.” A forest official informed that the information was sought from SDO, as per him there hasn't been a major incident. Efforts are being made to provide water there. SDO directed for investigation.","summary":"Animals are dying due to water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh area. Earlier people from several villages of Damoh district had demanded ponds in every village as the district was facing severe water crisis. While speaking to ANI, a local of Harrai village in Damoh said, “Animals in the area are dying due to water scarcity.” A forest official informed that the information was sought from SDO, as per him there hasn't been a major incident. Efforts are being made to provide water there. SDO directed for investigation.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-animals-hit-by-water-scarcity-in-mp-s-damoh-2759912","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835291-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120617.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560326402","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759912"}