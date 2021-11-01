{"id":"2918007","source":"DNA","title":"Anil Deshmukh denies allegations of non-cooperation with ED","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a self-made video, refuted allegations of non-cooperation with Enforcement Directorate. \r

“Today, I've presented myself before the Enforcement Directorate. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me. Where is he today? As per media reports, he has left the country,” said Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil.","summary":"Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a self-made video, refuted allegations of non-cooperation with Enforcement Directorate. \r

