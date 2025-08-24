Anil Ambani Responds to CBI Loan Fraud Raids Denies Wrongdoing

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch
Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles
Good news for techies! Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announces free trial of Veo 3 now accessible to everyone, but only till...
Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities
Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bullet, meet locals in Purnia, Tej Pratap says, 'drama...', watch video
Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world
Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say
Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’
From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle
INDIA
Anil Ambani Denies Allegations After CBI Raids Over SBI Bank Fraud Case. CBI conducted searches at Anil Ambani’s residence in connection with alleged bank loan fraud. SBI filed a complaint claiming Reliance Communications, Telecom, and Infratel defrauded it of Rs 2,929 crore. Combined borrowings of the three companies reportedly total Rs 31,580 crore from multiple lenders. Allegations include fraudulent transactions, money diversion, and misrepresentation. Ambani’s spokesperson stated he was a Non-Executive Director at the time with no role in daily operations. SBI had withdrawn proceedings against five other Non-Executive Directors; Ambani claims he has been singled out. Reliance Communications is under a Committee of Creditors led by SBI and monitored by a Resolution Professional. The matter has been pending in NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Supreme Court, for six years. Ambani strongly denies all allegations and says he will defend himself legally.