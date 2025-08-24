Anil Ambani Responds to CBI Loan Fraud Raids Denies Wrongdoing

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

Good news for techies! Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announces free trial of Veo 3 now accessible to everyone, but only till...

Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bullet, meet locals in Purnia, Tej Pratap says, 'drama...', watch video

Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world

Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say

Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’

From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic step

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Bore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 01:21 PM IST

Anil Ambani Responds to CBI Loan Fraud Raids Denies Wrongdoing

Anil Ambani Denies Allegations After CBI Raids Over SBI Bank Fraud Case. CBI conducted searches at Anil Ambani’s residence in connection with alleged bank loan fraud. SBI filed a complaint claiming Reliance Communications, Telecom, and Infratel defrauded it of Rs 2,929 crore. Combined borrowings of the three companies reportedly total Rs 31,580 crore from multiple lenders. Allegations include fraudulent transactions, money diversion, and misrepresentation. Ambani’s spokesperson stated he was a Non-Executive Director at the time with no role in daily operations. SBI had withdrawn proceedings against five other Non-Executive Directors; Ambani claims he has been singled out. Reliance Communications is under a Committee of Creditors led by SBI and monitored by a Resolution Professional. The matter has been pending in NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Supreme Court, for six years. Ambani strongly denies all allegations and says he will defend himself legally.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Anil Ambani Denies Allegations After CBI Raids Over SBI Bank Fraud Case. CBI conducted searches at Anil Ambani’s residence in connection with alleged bank loan fraud. SBI filed a complaint claiming Reliance Communications, Telecom, and Infratel defrauded it of Rs 2,929 crore. Combined borrowings of the three companies reportedly total Rs 31,580 crore from multiple lenders. Allegations include fraudulent transactions, money diversion, and misrepresentation. Ambani’s spokesperson stated he was a Non-Executive Director at the time with no role in daily operations. SBI had withdrawn proceedings against five other Non-Executive Directors; Ambani claims he has been singled out. Reliance Communications is under a Committee of Creditors led by SBI and monitored by a Resolution Professional. The matter has been pending in NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Supreme Court, for six years. Ambani strongly denies all allegations and says he will defend himself legally.

anil ambani news
anil ambani cbi raid
sbi bank fraud case
anil ambani denies allegations
anil ambani latest update
cbi raids on anil ambani
anil ambani sbi case
anil ambani controversy
anil ambani cbi investigation
anil ambani news today
India business news
anil ambani legal case
anil ambani sbi fraud news
anil ambani statement
anil ambani breaking news
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch
Supreme Court's BIG verdict on removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Supreme Court verdict on capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand, raises concerns, WATCH
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand,
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue
Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE